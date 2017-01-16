RISP, North Kingstown PD respond to armed home invasion

NORTH KINGSTOWN (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police and North Kingstown Police responded to an armed home invasion in North Kingstown Monday night.

Lt. Charbonneau confirmed that Jordan Rice, 33, was arrested in connection with the incident.

Rice was taken into custody peacefully from his girlfriend’s home in Coventry, according to officials.

The suspect appeared to have minor injuries from the home invasion and was taken to Kent County Hospital.

State police stated he is under North Kingstown PD custody and is expected to face charges in court tomorrow.