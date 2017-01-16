The Modern Parent: Promoting positive behaviors

This morning in the Modern Parent:

Ever wonder how to promote positive behavior in your child?

At the Children’s Workshop, they practice the PBIS Model! (Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports).

PBIS is a proactive approach to establishing the behavioral supports and social culture and needed for all students in a school to achieve social, emotional and academic success.

Additionally, by using a positive approach at home with your child, you are extending these opportunities for your children.

PBIS models are used across the country in various types of school settings from Preschool through grade 12.

All models have a universal approach and set of behavior values and expectations. For example, at the Children’s Workshop, our values and behavioral expectations are:

• We are Safe

• We are Kind

• We do our Best

• We Play to Learn