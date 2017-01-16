Trillo shows excitement for inauguration, says Raimondo should attend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — RI Governor Gina Raimondo won’t be attending Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration, a move a former lawmaker called a mistake.

“Don’t poke the bull in the eye, because it could come back to bite you,” stated Former State Representative Joe Trillo, referencing Raimondo’s presumed absence from the event.

Trillo said he will head down to D.C. on Wednesday and he hoped this trip would be the third time he personally meets with the President-elect.

“Our state gets a lot of money from the federal government. It gets about $3 billion, maybe close to $4 billion, from the federal government. And that makes up our $9 billion budget. I don’t think you should throw stones at the person who basically writes the checks,” continued Trillo, who believed that the governor should be showing Trump more support.

Raimondo cited her busy schedule as the reason behind her skipping the inauguration. The Governor said, “I have my hands full here. My budget’s due on Thursday, so. But I wish him well.”

This is Trillo’s first inauguration ceremony. “So it’s very exciting, especially to go for somebody that I was his honorary chairman for the campaign in Rhode Island,” he said.

Trillo stated he was optimistic about Trump’s election.

“I think you’re going to see our trade deficit lessened by Mr. Trump on an international level, and I think that’s going to help bring jobs back to this country.”

While Raimondo has publicly criticized Trump, she said she will be at the White House for the governor’s meeting in February.

The governors of Massachusetts and Connecticut will attend the inauguration.