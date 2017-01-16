Uber announces official launch in Killington, VT

KILLINGTON, VT (WPRI) — Uber is partnering up with Killington Resort and other local businesses on Friday, January 20th to officially launch their rideshare service in the ski community of Killington, Vermont.

The company hopes to improve safe and affordable transportation options for the thousands of people living and visiting Killington during the ski season.

Uber is a technology platform that connects riders and drivers through an app.

“We are excited about this opportunity to help connect residents and visitors alike to a safe, affordable and convenient transportation option this winter in Killington,” said Uber Vermont General Manager, Cathy Zhou. “Since launching in Vermont just over two years ago, we’ve seen thousands of people using Uber to move around their communities. We hope people will take advantage of this new, innovative option to help keep our streets and communities safe by leaving their keys at home as they head out for the evening.”

Communications manager for Killington Resort, Michael Joseph said, ” As the largest ski area in Eastern North America, we at Killington are aware of wayfinding and transportation challenges, especially during the evening hours. Uber’s service will ease those challenges and further enhance the Killington nightlife experience, which is already the best of any Eastern ski town, and daytime service will complement our existing shuttle service, helping bring more skiers and snowboarders to the hill.”

The weekend will be filled events and partnerships that include opportunities to win free skis from Parlor or free ski jackets from Orsden, as well as happy hour events at Long Trail Brewery.

The first 100 skiers on Saturday, January 21st will receive free waffles at K1 Base Lodge.

Uber first entered Vermont in October of 2014 when it launched in Burlington.

For more information on the weekend’s events visit Uber’s website.