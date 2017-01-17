Centracchio discusses inauguration security

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eyewitness News Analyst Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio was live in studio on Tuesday to discuss the security precautions that will be taken at the inauguration ceremony Friday.

According to Centracchio, the security plan is unprecedented, in part due to the present unprecedented era of terrorism.

He also stated that internal disagreements among audience members could occur.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Managment Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Advisor – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.