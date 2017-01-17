Cranston’s mayor preparing to attend Trump inauguration

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The governors of Massachusetts (Charlie Baker, Republican) and Connecticut (Dannel Malloy, chair of the Democratic Governors Association) will attend the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump this Friday, but with Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo opting out, Cranston mayor Allan Fung said he was a little concerned.

“For me, personally, I had hoped that she would be there because even the members of our Congressional delegation… have indicated that they would be attending,” he said Tuesday.

Fung said he knew quite a few local people who were taking the opportunity to attend the inauguration. And he said he’s excited for the Trump administration: “I’m expecting a lot of good things to come, especially for our economy, and I’m looking forward to hearing the president-elect and soon-to-be President’s inaugural speech.”

Raimondo’s office said last week she won’t attend because she is focused on her work in Rhode Island. Tuesday night, she will deliver her annual State of the State address, and Thursday her annual budget is due to state lawmakers.

Still, Fung said he wished she’d reconsider.

While Raimondo has publicly criticized Trump, she has said she’ll be going to the White House for a governor’s meeting in February.