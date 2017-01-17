Grant earns his second NEC weekly award

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – On the heels of one of the greatest shooting performances in program history, Bryant University men’s basketball freshman guard Adam Grant has been named the Northeast Conference Co-Rookie of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Grant’s second NEC ROW honor comes as a direct result of one of the most memorable performances by a freshman Bryant and conference history. Grant, who averaged 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 4.0 steals on the week, netted a career-high 32 points on Saturday in a 112-110 triple overtime setback to Sacred Heart.

Grant hit three trifectas in the last 26 seconds of regulation to help Bryant rally from a six-point deficit to force OT. He hit two more treys in the extra frames and finished with nine for the game. The nine three-pointers set a new NEC freshman record, tied for sixth on the league’s single-game list, matched the eighth-most made in a Division game this season and set a Bryant program record. Grant shot 50.0 percent from long range on the week. He leads all league freshmen and ranks fifth overall with 15.0 points per contest on the year.

The Bulldogs are back in action tonight, January 17, as they host Harvard in their final non-conference game of the season.