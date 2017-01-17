In the Kitchen: Surf and Turf

Executive Chef Terence Feury of The Grill at Forty 1 North and Christie’s joined us in The Rhode Show Kitchen to show us how to make their Surf and Turf.
Ingredients:
- 12 ounces Rib Cap or Rib Eye steak
- 1 pound whole lobster steamed
- 8 ounces wild mushrooms such as royal trumpet
- 1 leek split and washed
- 1 shallot
- 1 sprig fresh thyme
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 tsp whole black peppercorns
- 2 ounces white wine vinegar
- 6 ounces dry white wine
- 1 lemon
- 4 ounces butter plus another 2 ounces for sautéing
- 2 ounces heavy cream
- Kosher salt
- Canola oil
- Fresh chervil or tarragon
Directions:
- Season the steak with salt and fresh ground black pepper.
- Let sit at room temperature while prepping.
- Take the lobster meat from the shell splitting the tail and leave in the shell. Reserve meat until plating.
- Trim the mushrooms and split lengthwise.
- Save any trimmings and combine with sliced shallot, thyme ,bay leaf, peppercorn ,vinegar and white wine in a nonreactive sauce pan.
- Gently reduce until the mixture begins to get slightly viscous.
- Strain the reduction in to a clean small sauce pan add the cream and return to the heat bring to a gentle simmer. Whisk in butter and keep warm until serving.
- In a stainless steel sauté pan on medium high heat sear the steak in canola oil turning every minute to cook evenly.
- Check steak with a digital instant read thermometer after 5-7 minutes when internal temp is 125 remove from the heat and let rest on a plate.
- Discard cooking fat from sauté pan and return pan to medium heat.
- Sauté the mushroom in the steak pan and add 1 ounce butter, add the sliced leek and cook until the mushroom is tender, about 3-4 minutes.
- Add any juices from the steak plate and keep warm.
- Warm the lobster meat in the butter sauce for 3 minutes on low heat. Add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and the chopped tarragon.
- Spoon the mushrooms on to each plate, add the lobster and sauce.
- Gently warm the steak for a minute in the pan then slice and arrange on the plates. Serve immediately.