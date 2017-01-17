In the Kitchen: Surf and Turf

By Executive Chef Terence Feury of The Grill at Forty 1 North and Christie's Published:
Executive Chef Terence Feury of The Grill at Forty 1 North and Christie’s joined us in The Rhode Show Kitchen to show us how to make their Surf and Turf.

Ingredients:

  • 12 ounces Rib Cap or Rib Eye steak
  • 1 pound whole lobster steamed
  • 8 ounces wild mushrooms such as royal trumpet
  • 1 leek split and washed
  • 1 shallot
  • 1 sprig fresh thyme
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 tsp whole black peppercorns
  • 2 ounces white wine vinegar
  • 6 ounces dry white wine
  • 1 lemon
  • 4 ounces butter plus another 2 ounces for sautéing
  • 2 ounces heavy cream
  • Kosher salt
  • Canola oil
  • Fresh chervil or tarragon

Directions:

  1. Season the steak with salt and fresh ground black pepper.
  2. Let sit at room temperature while prepping.
  3. Take the lobster meat from the shell splitting the tail and leave in the shell. Reserve meat until plating.
  4. Trim the mushrooms and split lengthwise.
  5. Save any trimmings and combine with sliced shallot, thyme ,bay leaf, peppercorn ,vinegar and white wine in a nonreactive sauce pan.
  6. Gently reduce until the mixture begins to get slightly viscous.
  7. Strain the reduction in to a clean small sauce pan add the cream and return to the heat bring to a gentle simmer. Whisk in butter and keep warm until serving.
  8. In a stainless steel sauté pan on medium high heat sear the steak in canola oil turning every minute to cook evenly.
  9. Check steak with a digital instant read thermometer after 5-7 minutes when internal temp is 125 remove from the heat and let rest on a plate.
  10. Discard cooking fat from sauté pan and return pan to medium heat.
  11. Sauté the mushroom in the steak pan and add 1 ounce butter, add the sliced leek and cook until the mushroom is tender, about 3-4 minutes.
  12. Add any juices from the steak plate and keep warm.
  13. Warm the lobster meat in the butter sauce for 3 minutes on low heat. Add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and the chopped tarragon.
  14. Spoon the mushrooms on to each plate, add the lobster and sauce.
  15. Gently warm the steak for a minute in the pan then slice and arrange on the plates. Serve immediately.

