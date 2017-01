Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, an innovative health plan in partnership with the Community Health Centers, secures access to high quality, cost-effective health care for Rhode Island’s at-risk populations.

We spoke with Grace Gonzalez, Neighborhood’s Manager of Membership Outreach and Matt Roman, COO of Thundermist CHC to learn more about the enrollment process.

WATCH this segment LIVE in The Rhode Show:

On WPRI 12 at 9-10 a.m. or live streaming right here »