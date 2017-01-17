Man wanted for questioning in father’s murder fighting rendition

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — A man who police consider a “person of interest” in the murder of his father in Blackstone is fighting his rendition to Massachusetts, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. announced Tuesday.

Glenn Armstrong, 48, is wanted for questioning in the death of 83-year-old Walter Armstrong, who was found dead Wednesday inside his Summer Street home by police conducting a well-being check.

An autopsy by the state medical examiner confirmed that Armstrong was, in fact, murdered.

Authorities began a search for Glenn Armstrong on Thursday, saying he may have taken his father’s pickup truck and fled to New Jersey.

He was arrested on an unrelated charge later that day after his truck ran out of gas in Mount Laurel.

At his arraignment in New Jersey, the DA’s office said Armstrong told the court he would not voluntarily return to Massachusetts. His case was continued to Feb. 10 and he’s now being held at a New Jersey jail on $300,000 bail.

The DA’s office said it plans to apply to Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker to requisition a governor’s warrant from New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.