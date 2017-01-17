North Kingstown police: Victims of home invasion fought back

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — New details are emerging from a home invasion in North Kingstown.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. at a residence on Dry Bridge Road.

Police say a masked suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Jordan M. Rice of Exeter, entered the home through the back door with a loaded shot gun. He then pointed the gun at a female resident and demanded money. A male resident grabbed the barrel of the shotgun and the two struggled. During the fight, Rice fired a shotgun round into the floor before being struck in the head by the female resident with a baseball bat. Rice left the gun and fled the home.

Rice was later tracked to a residence in Coventry where State Police and Coventry Police surround the home. A North Kingstown police officer convinced Rice over a cell phone call to turn himself in.

The suspect was brought to Kent Hospital for treatment of his injuries before being turned over to North Kingstown Police.

Neither of the victims were injured.

Rice has been charged with discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, Burglary, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in a Dwelling House.

The North Kingstown Police Detective Division will continue to investigation and say more charges are possible.