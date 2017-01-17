Officer involved in Raynham standoff, suspect in custody

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Police responded to a stand off situation at a home in Raynham that involved a police officer.

Officers responded from Taunton, Dartmouth and other communities to assist at the scene.

Officials confirm the officer at the center of the standoff is 51-years-old and a member of the Quincy Department.

Police were originally called to the scene for a reported domestic situation.

Taunton Police report the suspect fire two shots through the door at the first officers to arrive on scene.

A negotiation lasted for more than three hours. Officers were also seen using a robot at one point. Police were able to remove a female from the property.

Eventually the suspect surrendered in the driveway after 1:00 a.m. early Tuesday morning.

The suspect is due in court.