Pic of the Day: Jan. 17, 2017

By Published:
This photo was taken by John C. Farley of Portsmouth.
Today’s Pic of the Day was sent in John C Farley of Portsmouth. The photo depicts the Newport Bridge and was taken from the Jamestown side.

John has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.

Tune in Friday to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.

