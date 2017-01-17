Police: Three New Bedford holdups may be related

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police said they’re stepping up patrols after three armed robberies at two convenience stores in New Bedford that they think could be related.

The XtraMart on Durfee Street was held up Saturday, January 14, shortly before 7:30 in the morning. In that case, the clerk said a white man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants showed a device that appeared to be a stun gun. After stealing cash, he ran down Durfee Street to Caroline Street, where he may have gotten into a tan older vehicle.

At the same location on Sunday night, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a black male held up the store; he was described as around 20-30 years old, about 5’6″ tall, and he held a stun-gun-like device. He was reported to be wearing black pants, a black hooded jacket and a black bandana with purple markings. After stealing cash, he may have ridden off on a bicycle, police said.

Then, on Monday night, police were called to Bizarro Food Mart on Kempton Street shortly after 7 p.m. for an armed robbery. The clerk told police a male in black pants, black shirt and a winter hat with his face covered showed a weapon that appeared to be a “black cylindrical object” before stealing cash and running north on Newton Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Bedford Police at (508) 991-6350.