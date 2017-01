EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Friday, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States and 30 democrats have announced they will not be attending, including Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo.

Rhode Island Congress David Cicilline joined Eyewitness News live at 6:30 a.m. on WPRI 12 to discuss why he plans to attend the inauguration, repealing the Affordable Care Act, fellow Congressman John Lewis and more.