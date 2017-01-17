Q&A: RIC president on teacher preparation programs

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Education recently renewed Rhode Island College’s teacher preparation programs for a 3-year period.

Rhode Island College President Dr. Frank Sanchez is leading the school’s close collaboration with RIDE to ensure the College’s direction meets the Department’s new set of expectations.

Dr. Frank Sanchez was live in studio during Eyewitness News This Morning at 7:00 a.m. on Fox Providence to discuss the planned improvements for the program and Governor Gina Raimondo’s plan to make college free for 2 years at state schools.

