Raimondo speech to outline free tuition plan, other goals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to use her annual State of the State address to outline policy goals, including a plan to provide two years of free tuition at the state’s public colleges.

The Tuesday night speech will be the Democrat’s third since taking office in 2015.

Another goal on her agenda is increasing the state’s hourly minimum wage by 90 cents. She said Monday she would like to raise it to $10.50 an hour in October. It’s currently $9.60 an hour.

Raimondo is also expected to talk about past accomplishments.

In a change from the previous two years, she won’t be presenting her budget plan on the same day as the speech.

Her tax-and-spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year will be rolled out Thursday.

