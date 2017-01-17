Raimondo touts free college, car tax cuts in State of the State speech

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Gov. Gina Raimondo gave an upbeat assessment of Rhode Island’s condition in her State of the State speech on Tuesday, arguing the state has new economic momentum and urging lawmakers to support more spending on education and training.

“I stand here this evening with optimism, confidence and pride and say that the state of our state is getting stronger every day,” the governor declared during the 7 p.m. televised speech at the State House.

Raimondo, a Democrat elected in 2014, touted her newly unveiled proposal to offer two years of free tuition at Rhode Island’s public colleges, casting it as part of a broad set of initiatives she hopes will boost residents’ skills so they can succeed in the modern economy.

“Our job is to ensure that there is opportunity for every Rhode Islander who is willing to work for it,” Raimondo said in her prepared remarks. “Our job is to ensure that Rhode Islanders are getting the jobs businesses are creating.”

Raimondo also said the budget proposal she’ll release Thursday will included targeted funding for manufacturing companies, saying: “For too many years, our state’s leaders – in government and business – missed an opportunity to rebuild Rhode Island’s manufacturing industry.” Studies show Rhode Island has been among the states hit hardest by the decades-long decline in American manufacturing jobs.

Raimondo also made her opening bid in what will be a high-profile debate during this year’s General Assembly session: how to reduce the burden of the much-criticized municipal car tax, which House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has pledged to eliminate over the next five years at a cost of roughly $215 million.

Raimondo offered her own more modest proposal Tuesday. She suggested a reduction of more than $50 million by requiring municipalities to use a vehicle’s fair trade-in value, which is 70% of the full valuation. The tax cut would take effect in July 2018.

“I agree with Speaker Mattiello that this should be a priority, and I look forward to working with the legislature on this important issue,” Raimondo said, adding: “There is plenty of room for compromise and I’ll work with anybody.” The governor’s other proposals included raising the state’s minimum wage by 90 cents, to $10.50 an hour; doubling the number of residents “working in the green economy” by 2020; continuing to fund programs to tackle the opioid crisis; requiring employers to offer paid sick days; and expanding funding for the Prepare RI program that lets high-school students take college courses for free.

The speech comes at the midway point of Raimondo’s four-year term and follows a mixed year for the governor, marked by some noteworthy economic victories – luring high-profile companies such as GE and Johnson & Johnson to Rhode Island – and highly publicized missteps, notably the botched launches of a new benefits system and a new tourism campaign.

Raimondo is also now facing a radically different national political environment with the looming inauguration of Republican President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office Friday. Raimondo alluded to the anxiety some voters feel about Trump during her speech.

“When we’re confronted by uncertainty, we hold to our founding covenant: That there’s a place here for everyone,” she said. “There’s a place here no matter your race, your creed, your gender, where you’re from or who you love. So let’s come together as a community.”

Ahead of the speech, Republican House Leader Patricia Morgan described Rhode Island as being “in critical condition” and urged a united effort by state leaders to improve the situation. She also appeared to reference Raimondo’s use of sizable tax breaks to encourage companies to add jobs in the state.

“Too often in Rhode Island, we’ve seen lobbyists, lawyers, big corporations and millionaires receive the lion’s share of tax breaks and incentives, all to the detriment of hardworking taxpayers,” Morgan said in a statement. “It cannot continue.”

