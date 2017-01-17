RI man’s death is third Maine snowmobile fatality of season

T1 R9 WELS, Maine (AP) — Maine authorities say a Rhode Island man died in a snowmobile crash in northern Maine.

The state Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife says 53-year-old Edmond Imondi of Foster was riding with friends on a groomed trail west of Millinocket Lake when the crash occurred over the holiday weekend.

The department says Imondi failed to negotiate a right-hand curve in the trail. Tracks in the snow indicate the snowmobile then went into a group of trees. Imondi was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the crash is still being investigated. They say it appears speed and lack of familiarity with trail conditions are possible contributing factors.

It’s the third snowmobile-related fatality in Maine this season.

