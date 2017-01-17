Thousands of Rhode Islanders expected to participate in Women’s March on Washington

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Organizers are expecting thousands of Rhode Islanders to embark on a 400-mile journey and partake in a march on Washington just one day after President-Elect Trump’s inauguration.

The Women’s March on Washington is not to protest, according to Rhode Island Coordinator Nancy Rafi. Instead, the driving force is for people to come together as a voice for equality and acceptance.

“I want him to know that the whole world is watching,” said Rafi.

As coordinator, Rafi put together 13 buses to help provide transportation for some of the 4 to 5 thousand from the Ocean State attending.

“There are so many people in this country that feel marginalized or disenfranchised – they’re looking for a place to put their energy and say ‘I’m here, and I matter and you need to hear my voice,'” she stated.

The mission behind the march goes beyond one election or one person, explained Rafi.

Locally, Shanna Wells organized the Rhode Island Women’s Solidarity Rally to take place on January 21 as well.

“Even though it’s being organized by women, the event is for anyone who believes in human rights, human rights for all people, no exclusions,” Wells said.

As of Tuesday night, over one million people are participating in sister marches – like the one in Providence – in all 50 states and in at least 40 countries.