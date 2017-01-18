Amazon will charge sales tax in RI

Related Coverage Daugaard: Amazon to begin collecting taxes in South Dakota

(WPRI) — Buying an item online at Amazon.com will soon cost a little more for Rhode Islanders.

The online retailer will begin collecting sales tax for items sold in Rhode Island starting February 1, 2017, according to Amazon’s Jill Shatzen Kerr, the company’s public relations manager for public policy.

Right now, Amazon items shipped to destinations in several states are subject to sales tax. That includes Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York, but not Vermont, Maine or New Hampshire, and for the next two weeks, Rhode Island.

Several states have been trying to collect the same sales tax from online retailers that brick and mortar stores are required to charge.

Amazon collecting sales tax is a switch from several years ago, when the retailer cut ties with local partners to protest the original state law, enacted in 2009, that ordered the company to collect sales tax.