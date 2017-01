This week’s Cardi’s Hometown Sports Hero is St. Ray’s grad J.D. Roussel.

The former Sacred Heart All-American is preparing for his 2nd season with Green Bay Blizzard in the Indoor Football League.

In his first season in the IFL, split between Billings and Green Bay, Roussel made 48 tackles with 4 interceptions and J.D. is hoping another strong season will lead to a CFL or NFL opportunity.

