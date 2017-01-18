In the Kitchen: Zeppoli

Executive Chef Kevin Des Chenes joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make his Zeppoli
- 3lbs-ricotta cheese
- 6-eggs
- 3/4c-sugar
- 2tsp-vanilla extarct
- 3c-Flour
- 3T-B.Powder
Directions:
- Wisk eggs well then mix with vanilla and sugar and mix well again.
- Add all ingredients together and lightly mix or fold together until well blended but do not mix hard or the integrity of the ricotta will be lost.
- Using a 2oz Ice Cream Scoop, place batter into 325 degree oil for about 3 min
- Carefully remove with stainless steel strainer, let excess oil dry, then roll in sugar.
- These can be filled with any type of filling you like (using a squeeze bottle) including Jelly, Spiced apple, crème anglaise or Chocolate