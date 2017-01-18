In Washington, Mayor Elorza calls for comprehensive immigration reform

Related Coverage 9 things everyone should know about Providence’s position on illegal immigration

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza joined a group of municipal leaders from around the country Wednesday in Washington, D.C. to call on Congress to enact comprehensive immigration reform and protect young people who were brought to the country through no fault of their own.

The executive committee for the U.S. Conference of Mayors approved an emergency resolution sponsored by Elorza, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray and Anaheim, California Mayor Tom Tait in asking the federal government to tackle the immigration issue once and for all.

Elorza, a Democrat, and Tait, a Republican, serve as co-chairs of the conference’s Immigration Reform Task Force.

“The steps that the U.S. Conference of Mayors is taking today is part of this larger and longer legacy of inclusion and caring for others,” Elorza said during a press conference. “And it’s tremendously important to folks in our home communities and folks throughout the country that we send this reassuring message that we welcome you here, that we support you here and we want to find a way so that you can also live out the same American dream that other generations of immigrants have enjoyed.”

Elorza is in Washington, D.C. this week for the 85th winter meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors. He’ll remain in the nation’s capital for a women’s march to protest the Trump administration on Saturday, a day after Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president.

The resolution approved by the mayors called on Congress to “fix our broken immigration system and immediately begin working toward the enactment of comprehensive immigration reform legislation” and “protect the temporary status of DREAMers,” referring to young people who were brought to the United States as children. President Obama signed an executive order in 2012 allowing undocumented immigrants who arrived as children to receive deportation deferrals.

Immigration reform has long been a polarizing issue throughout the country, but Trump made it a centerpiece of his successful campaign for president in 2016. The president-elect has pledged to build a wall along the Mexican border to prevent people from entering the country illegally and has threatened to cut federal funding to local government who do not cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Following the election, Trump said he would target undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes in the United States for deportation.

Elorza, the son of Guatemalan immigrants who came to the country illegally but have since become legal citizens, has said Providence will continue to be a welcoming place for undocumented residents. He has called for the legislature to approve driver’s licenses for undocumented people and has said the city will continue a longstanding policy of not detaining people based on solely on their immigration status.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan