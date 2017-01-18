Lawmakers debate the ruling to outlaw phone GPS usage

Related Coverage Traffic Tribunal rules use of phone’s GPS function while driving is illegal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lawmakers debated over a proposed bill that would make using a cell phone GPS while driving illegal on Wednesday.

The RI Traffic Tribunal created that rule back in October, but some at the State House argued that it was overbearing.

“The General Assembly passed a law banning texting while driving, and the traffic tribunal interpreted that legislation to say that any manipulation with your phone would come under the texting ban. That wasn’t our intent,” stated Rep. Charlene Lima.

According to Lima, the drafted legislation was intended to focus strictly on texting while driving.

With the rule currently in place, Rhode Island is the only state to ban any manipulation of a cell phone by drivers.

Major Dennis Fleming of the RISP praised the idea, “it is a great ruling for the state of Rhode Island and the people who travel our roads,” he said.

If the GPS function is deemed dangerous while driving in the future, Lima agreed that a separate policy can be established.

A committee hearing to look at the issue further will be held in the coming weeks.