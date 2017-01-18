Lawmakers propose ignition locks on school buses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two state lawmakers want a device used to prevent drunk drivers from starting their vehicles to be installed in Rhode Island school buses.

In a news release Wednesday, Rep. Charlene Lima and Rep. Robert Nardolillo said they were co-sponsoring legislation that would require every school bus in the state to be equipped with ignition interlock systems. The device forces a to blow into a tube to start their vehicle. If the device detects alcohol on the driver’s breath, the vehicle won’t start.

Both lawmakers said the recent arrest of a Westerly school bus driver on DUI charges pushed them to action.

“We can no longer subject our school children to even the slightest chance that an impaired bus driver will end their lives before they even begin,” Nardolillo said.

Rhode Island passed legislation last year requiring ignition locks for convicted drunk drivers.