O’Donnell reacts to Deluca no contest plea

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The no contest plea given by mobster Robert “Bobby” DeLuca to a conspiracy to commit murder charge will help bring some closure to the victim’s family, according to Eyewitness News Law Enforcement Analyst Steven O’Donnell.

Kevin Hanrahan, a feared mob enforcer, was gunned down on Federal Hill on September 18, 1992, Assistant Attorney General James Baum argued in court the state could prove DeLuca conspired with others to kill Hanrahan.

The hearing on Wednesday hearing partially laid to rest a decades-old murder mystery.

Weighing in on the plea, O’Donnell said, “It’s been my experience when they get older, sometimes they find an epiphany, turn to religion, or get tired of it.”

Last fall, Deluca’s attorney told Target 12 that he wanted to move forward when he agreed to plead guilty to lying to federal investigators about what he knew of the 1993 murder of Boston nightclub owner Steven DiSarro, who’s body was exhumed from behind a Branch Ave. mill building in March.

“He’s guilty of it, he wants to accept responsibility and go on. The guy’s 70 something years old, this is his third marriage, he’s got two small children. They’re living in Florida, he wants to get on with his life and see if he can get back to it quicker than otherwise,” said Attorney Carlos Dominguez.

O’Donnell said the case showed that law enforcement will not give up on a case. “The message to them is that you’ll always be pursued and it doesn’t mean if you’re 70 or 80, you’re held responsible by the courts and that’s justice,” he stated.

No one has ever been charged in Hanrahan’s murder.

Deluca will be sentenced next month for his conspiracy role.