Police ID Seekonk man who died after crash into tree

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Seekonk police have released the identity of a town resident who died in a crash last week.

According to police, 64-year-old Steven Burek was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital following the crash on the night of Friday, Jan. 13.

Police said Burek was driving south on Newman Avenue when just before 10 p.m. his pickup truck left the roadway and collided with a tree in the area of Rye Street. He was the only person inside the vehicle.

A patrol officer was driving by when he happened upon the crash, police said. As gasoline leaked from the truck, the patrolman and an off-duty East Providence firefighter went in and removed Burek.

The gasoline soon ignited and the truck went up in flames.

Burek was given medical treatment on scene until an ambulance arrived to transport him to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.