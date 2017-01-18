Raimondo pushes for earned sick time in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Governor Gina Raimondo is looking to introduce an earned sick time law in Rhode Island using the Massachusetts law as a model, according to a spokesperson.

“Our neighbors across most of New England and in states across the country – states run by Democrats and Republicans – have passed or introduced modern, common-sense paid sick leave laws. Let’s do the same thing in Rhode Island,” the governor said in her State of the State address on Tuesday night.

Earned sick time has been a law in Massachusetts since July 2015: for every thirty hours worked, employees gain one hour of sick time. This continues up until 40 hours per year.

In companies with 11 or more employees, that sick time must be paid.

“I don’t know who we’re truly benefiting,” stated Greg Esmay, a Seekonk businessman who gave his honest opinion about paid sick time.

“I don’t want to discourage the people that honestly used it but a lot of it appears to be people who just wanted a day off. Now they get it paid so they might as well take it,” he said.

As owner of The Wharf in Warren and The Old Grist Mill Tavern in Seekonk, Esmay explained he was well-versed with the Massachusetts law. He estimated the added administrative cost and the cost to cover shifts at The Grist Mill was about $4000 last year.

“By putting a sick leave in place, it’s the business that has to find a way to make this up,” Esmay stated.

A New Bedford CEO had a different outlook. He told Call 12 for Action that paid sick time was a morale-booster because people felt as though they had a safety net.