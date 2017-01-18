Sheriff’s office enters partnership with ICE for inmate screenings

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bristol County Sheriff’s Office signed a Memorandum of Agreement on Wednesday with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), for sheriff’s department officers to be trained to conduct immigration screenings on people they arrest.

However, immigrant advocates protested the agreement signing, claiming immigrants are still being targeted wrongfully.

The officers “are dedicated men and women who go out there every day to keep our community safe; they are not out there targeting ‘overstays’ and other people,” said Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson at Wednesday morning’s agreement signing.

Matt Albence, assistant director of enforcement for ICE, was present for the signing. Both he and Hodgson made it clear that only people who were wanted for a separate crime would be subject to questioning and possible deportation.

“These officers only take enforcement action after the individual has been arrested for a criminal violation,” Albence said. “Nobody is on patrol. Nobody is out on the street. These individuals are being arrested independently by state or local agencies for a violation of some criminal code.”

The protestors told Eyewitness News they don’t believe that claim. “They’ve done this kind of thing before… They target anybody who looks like an immigrant,” said Marlene Pollock.

Before entering the 287(g) partnership, ICE officers from Boston were the only officials authorized to perform immigration interviews, the sheriff’s office said.

The BCSO joins a group of 32 law enforcement agencies in 16 states under the 287(g) “delegated authority” program.

The advocates are planning another protest Thursday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford.