The Music Beat: New Year, New Music

With the New Year comes a new addition to the Music Beat and this morning Barbi Jo from 92 PRO-FM gave us all the details on what we can look forward too.

 

New Albums:

  1. Ed Sheeran (March 3rd)
  2. Taylor Swift
  3. Justin Timberlake
  4. Pink
  5. Drake
  6. Kanye West
  7. Solo album from Niall Horan (formerly 1D)
  8. Lorde

 

 

Tours:

U2 (Joshua Tree Tour @ Gillette)

Bruno Mars (TD Garden October)

SOLD-OUT NKOTB w/ Paula Abdul & Boyz II Men (The Total Package Tour @ Fenway)

The Weekend (Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour)

 

 