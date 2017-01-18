The Music Beat: New Year, New Music

With the New Year comes a new addition to the Music Beat and this morning Barbi Jo from 92 PRO-FM gave us all the details on what we can look forward too.
New Albums:
- Ed Sheeran (March 3rd)
- Taylor Swift
- Justin Timberlake
- Pink
- Drake
- Kanye West
- Solo album from Niall Horan (formerly 1D)
- Lorde
Tours:
U2 (Joshua Tree Tour @ Gillette)
Bruno Mars (TD Garden October)
SOLD-OUT NKOTB w/ Paula Abdul & Boyz II Men (The Total Package Tour @ Fenway)
The Weekend (Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour)