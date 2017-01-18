2 charged in Johnston gas station crash

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Two men have been arrested in connection with the investigation into December’s double fatal car crash on Route 6 in Johnston.

Rhode Island State Police tell Eyewitness News that on Tuesday, Zachary Albanese, 19, of Johnston, and Peter Lawrence, 26, of Scituate, were each charged with street racing and two counts of driving to endanger, death resulting.

An investigation revealed that on Dec. 13, 2016, Albanese and Lawrence were allegedly engaged in a high-speed street race resulting in Albanese hitting a third vehicle that was attempting to make a left turn onto Bishop Hill Road from Route 6.

Albanese lost control of his car and spun into the parking lot of the Sunoco gas station, where it hit an unoccupied Honda SUV that was parked at a gas pump.

That SUV sparked a fire, which damaged both the vehicle and gas pump.

As a result, two passengers in Albanese’s car were killed: Taylor Reilly and Dylan Lorenzo, both 18.

Both Albanese and Lawrence were released on $10,000 personal recognizance and are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.