Westerly man indicted for making and selling child porn

Related Coverage Westerly man arrested on federal child porn charges

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Westerly man who was arrested in November following a raid was indicted by a Federal Grand Jury on nine counts connected to producing child pornography, the Target 12 Investigators have learned.

Jay Gaccione, 39, is facing six counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, one count of Distribution of Child Pornography and one counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

According to the indictment, the alleged crimes involved two “minor victims” who were coerced “to engage in sexually explicit conduct.” The dates of the incidents are said to have occurred between April 16, 2014 and April 24, 2016.

Members of the Department of Homeland Security and Rhode Island State Police raided Gaccione’s Westerly home on Pierce Street on November 4, 2016.

At the time, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said investigators seized electronic and digital storage devices from the location.

Neighbor Jessica Friello initially had no idea what was going on as police arrived at the scene, but then called the allegations disturbing.

“When I woke up, I saw all the unmarked cop cars and I assumed it was another drug bust because of the heroin problem in the area,” Friello said.

Send tips to Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau at wbuteau@wpri.com and follow him on Twitter @wbuteau