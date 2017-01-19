Animal crackers recalled over undeclared milk ingredient

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. is voluntarily recalling some animal crackers because they may be packaged with other cookies that contain milk powder.

The recall only affects 32 ounce Original Animal Crackers with these Best By Date and Lot Numbers:

Best By Date : 07SEP17

Bag Lot Numbers : LC120716 and LD120716

Case Lot Number : L120716

UPC code : 7232091022

No other lots or products are affected.

The recall was prompted after the company received consumer complaints of other cookies found mixed in the bag with the Original Animal Crackers.

The specific cookies found by consumers contain milk powder ingredients.

Original Animal Crackers do not contain milk powder.

No illnesses have been reported to date.