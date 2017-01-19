Bishop Tobin putting faith behind hometown Steelers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Patriots Nation has an unsuspected Steelers fan in their midst – the head of the Providence Diocese.

“Even though I’m going to be cheering for the Steelers, and praying for the Steelers, and hoping for the Steelers, I think they have a really tough road,” said the most rev. Thomas J. Tobin, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence.

Tobin was born and raised in Pittsburgh area. While he is excited and looking forward to this weekend’s game, he admitted to having some concerns.

Speaking bluntly in an interview with Eyewitness News outside the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul, the bishop said, “I would be surprised if the Steelers could really pick up a victory this weekend.”

He is refusing to give up hope that his team could pull off an upset, though.

Competition aside, “it will be an exciting weekend for all real football fans,” said Tobin.

The Steelers will face off against the Patriots in the AFC title game Sunday at Gillette Stadium.