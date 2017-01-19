Cranston shoplifting suspect caught on camera

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Cranston are looking for the public’s help in identifying a shoplifting suspect.

According to police, the man in his 20’s swiped wristwatches from the KMart in the Cranston Parkade on the night of Nov. 2.

The department posted photos and video of the suspect on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon. He’s seen wearing a red winter hat, a black and white jacket, and dark pants.

After the alleged theft, police said the suspect left the store and ran towards the bike path nearby.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Det. Imondi at (401) 942-2211, ext. 5039. You can also submit a tip through the department’s smartphone app or anonymously via TipSoft.