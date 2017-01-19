Former State Rep. Palumbo arrested on campaign fund charges

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Former State Representative Peter Palumbo was arrested by Rhode Island State Police this morning on embezzlement and filing a false document charges.

State Police Lt. Colonel Joe Philbin told Target 12 the charges are related to the Democrat’s campaign fund.

Palumbo is scheduled to be arraigned later today.

Palumbo, 55, served in the Rhode Island House from 1994 until 2014, when he lost his seat to Republican Robert Lancia following a scandal involving beach concession contracts.

