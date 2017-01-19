Here’s how Rhode Island hopes to tax online purchases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As consumers move further away from retail stores and toward online sellers, Governor Gina Raimondo is making moves to ensure the state doesn’t lose out on the sales tax revenue that would’ve been paid on products if purchased in stores.

Online retailers like Amazon.com and others don’t currently collect any sales tax on purchases made in Rhode Island. In the governor’s budget plan unveiled Thursday, she includes a provision that would enable the state to collect the 7% tax on goods bought online.

“This is already a law that you have to pay this,” said Director of Revenue Robert Hull, referring to the seldom-followed law that requires Rhode Islanders to pay a use tax on their online purchases each year. “This puts the internet retailers in the position to actually step up and do the right thing.”

The tax would result in about $35 million in revenue for the state in fiscal year 2018, which begins July 1. It would help offset some new spending in the budget, including Raimondo’s free college tuition plan that would cost $10 million in its first year, eventually reaching $30 million in 2021. Hull said the online sales tax is expected to generate even more revenue in future years.

Amazon has already said it will begin collecting sales tax on Rhode Island sales beginning February 1. Hull says he hopes other retailers follow suit.

“Amazon’s doing the right thing,” he said. “They’re an 85-billion dollar revenue machine…making sales historically into Rhode Island and not paying the 7% sales tax.”

Hull said the problem would just continue as more retail stores close and consumer habits move to the internet.

The legislation asks retailers to collect the 7% sales tax and remit payments to the state. But if companies choose not to collect the tax, it doesn’t mean Rhode Islanders are off the hook. Companies will be required to send a notice to customers at tax time with information on how much they owe the state of Rhode Island.

The online sales tax plan, along with the entire budget, will be need to be approved by the General Assembly. Republican House Minority Leader Rep. Patricia Morgan has already opposed the plan.

“It’s just another tax,” Rep. Morgan told Eyewitness News. “Another source of revenue, instead of using the money that we already take wisely and well, we’re going out to find another source.”

“All money comes out of the little guy,” she added.