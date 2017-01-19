Hidden knives, brass knuckles among items seized at T.F. Green in 2016

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A pink stun gun. A clutch covered in spikes. Knives disguised as lipstick, a pen, and even a firearm. These are just some of the items the Transportation Security Administration confiscated at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick in 2016.

If you traveled through the airport last year, you were one of the more than two million people screened by the TSA.

On Thursday, the agency gave Eyewitness News a look at the sometimes dangerous and other times downright bizarre things that they found in travelers’ bags.

“Utility knives, Swiss Army knives, key chain knives, those are the types of items we encounter most often,” said TSA spokesperson Michael McCarthy. “But again, as you see on the table, there are other items that can be scary or wacky.”

McCarthy said TSA agents are trained to spot prohibited items that are less obvious, such as a seemingly benign tube of lipstick that was actually a knife in disguise.

“In 2016, we encountered about 3,600 pounds of property that was voluntarily surrendered,” he added.

In the Past: See what the TSA discovered in 2015 »

While many of the items aren’t illegal, a firearm in your carry-on bag could, on the other hand, land you criminal charges from local police, along with a hefty fine from the TSA.

Of the more than 3,300 guns found in carry-on luggage nationwide last year, just two were discovered at T.F. Green.

In another instance, McCarthy said agents found a replica handgun that was concealing a blade.

According to McCarthy, passengers are asked to put these types of items back in their car, hand them off to a non-traveling companion, or surrender them to the TSA.

“Just double-check your bag,” said McCarthy. “That’ll make our jobs a lot easier and will make your screening experience a lot smoother.”

In addition to the items that were confiscated or surrendered, McCarthy said the TSA also reunited passengers with hundreds of lost items, including more than 220 laptops.

Visit the TSA’s website for a full list of what you can and cannot bring on a plane, or use the MyTSA app.