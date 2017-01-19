In the Kitchen: Shrimp & Grits

Chef Antonio Wormley from Milk Money joins us today making Shrimp and Grits.  Ryan Draine, bar manager, also shows us how to make a mocktail.

Ingredients:

  • Shrimp
  • Coarse White Cornmeal
  • Smoked Cheddar
  • Lemon Zest
  • Parsley
  • Heavy Cream
  • Red Pepper Puree
  • Butter
  • Pork Belly
  • Chicken Stock
  • White Wine

Directions:

  1. Heat chicken stock
  2. Sautee shrimp in butter, season with salt, pepper and parsley
  3. Deglaze with white wine
  4. Render pork belly to crispy
  5. Slowly incorporate grits into heated chicken stock and whisk
  6. Add red pepper puree
  7. Finish with smoked cheddar and heavy cream

Mocktail Ingredients:

  • Wassail
  • Pear Puree
  • Blackberry & Cranberry Puree
  • Lemon
  • Simply Syrup
  • Cinnamon
  • Grapefruit Soda

Mocktail Directions:

  1. Mix all ingredients together
  2. Top with grapefruit soda