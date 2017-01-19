In the Kitchen: Shrimp & Grits

Chef Antonio Wormley from Milk Money joins us today making Shrimp and Grits. Ryan Draine, bar manager, also shows us how to make a mocktail.
Ingredients:
- Shrimp
- Coarse White Cornmeal
- Smoked Cheddar
- Lemon Zest
- Parsley
- Heavy Cream
- Red Pepper Puree
- Butter
- Pork Belly
- Chicken Stock
- White Wine
Directions:
- Heat chicken stock
- Sautee shrimp in butter, season with salt, pepper and parsley
- Deglaze with white wine
- Render pork belly to crispy
- Slowly incorporate grits into heated chicken stock and whisk
- Add red pepper puree
- Finish with smoked cheddar and heavy cream
Mocktail Ingredients:
- Wassail
- Pear Puree
- Blackberry & Cranberry Puree
- Lemon
- Simply Syrup
- Cinnamon
- Grapefruit Soda
Mocktail Directions:
- Mix all ingredients together
- Top with grapefruit soda