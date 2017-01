ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A man was pinned in a vehicle as a result of a rollover crash in Attleboro.

Officials stated that they were able to use the jaws of life to free the victim quickly.

The crash occurred on Rocklawn Avenue near Sentinel Hill Road, according to the Attleboro Fire Department.

Only the operator was in the car at the time and no other vehicles were involved, officials said.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.