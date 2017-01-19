Last chance: Tickets go on sale for final Providence Ringling visit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus set to end their performances forever in May, tickets will be going on sale Friday for the almost-last chance to see them — a weekend of shows in Providence. (The last show ever will be in Uniondale, New York, on May 21.)

As the circus has in the past, the performers will take over the Dunkin Donuts center with “Circus XTREME,” a show including “extreme beauty, flexibility strength and dexterity in ways you’ve never seen before,” a circus news release said Thursday. The acts include performances by trained tigers and two-humped camels.

In another first before the last shows, the circus’s first female ringmaster in its 146-year history, Kristen Michelle Wilson, will be presiding over the proceedings.

The shows will run May 4 through 7. Tickets will go on sale at the Dunkin Donuts Center box office and Ticketmaster.com at 2 p.m. Friday.

Feld Entertainment, the company that owns the circus, said last weekend the show will close forever this year, due to a variety of factors — from changing public tastes and animal rights battles, to high operating costs, which include transporting the show by rail across the country.

“The competitor in many ways is time,” said Kenneth Feld, the chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment.

About 500 people work on the circus’s two touring shows, from acrobats to musicians. A few will be moved to other touring entertainment shows operated by Feld — such as Disney on Ice.