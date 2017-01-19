No jail time for suspect in horrific New Bedford animal cruelty case

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — There will be no jail time for the New Bedford woman charged in a horrific case of animal cruelty.

Investigators found 46 animals in Sabrina Harding’s apartment back in 2015. Half of them were dead and the others were malnourished.

Harding pleaded guilty to 6 counts of animal cruelty last Friday.

She received a 2 1/2 year sentence, which the judge suspended for 3 years.

If she is charged with any new crimes during that time, she could be forced to serve the full jail sentence.