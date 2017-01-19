Providence gets boost in Gov. Raimondo’s proposed budget

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island’s capital city would receive an additional $3.7 million in state aid as well as $10 million more in state education funding if lawmakers approve Gov. Gina Raimondo’s proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The budget would give Providence a total of $52.8 million in state aid to the city budget, which includes payments in lieu of taxes from nonprofits, distressed community relief funding, state library aid, and car tax reimbursements as well a share of taxes on public service corporations, hotels and meals and beverages.

On the education side, Providence is slated to receive $241.7 million of school funding from the state, a $9.9-million increase from the current fiscal year. Mayor Jorge Elorza has separately pledged to increase local funding for education for the first time since 2011, but he hasn’t said how much money he intends to set aside.

Elorza isn’t expected to unveil his proposed budget until April.

The bulk of Providence’s increase in non-education state aid is projected to come from a $3.1 million increase in payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT), which are provided as a partial reimbursement for the amount tax-exempt property at institutions like colleges and hospitals would otherwise pay in property taxes. All told, the city is scheduled to receive $33.2 million in PILOT funding.

The city will also receive a small increase in distress community relief funding, growing by $193,000 to $5.8 million. Distressed community funding is designed to assist communities with the highest tax burdens compared to the wealth of taxpayers. In 2018, the communities joining Providence in receiving distressed communities funding will be Central Falls, Cranston, Johnston, North Providence, Pawtucket, West Warwick and Woonsocket. (Cranston is slated to come off the distressed community list after this year.)

Providence’s stands to benefit from Raimondo’s proposal to permanently fund programs for English language learners in schools, a line item the General Assembly included as a one-year pilot program in the current budget. The proposed budget includes $2.5 million for ELL.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan