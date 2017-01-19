Remy to return Red Sox booth

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox TV analyst Jerry Remy has agreed to a new multiyear contract.

Cable network NESN announced the deal on Wednesday. It says the 64-year-old Remy will remain its primary color analyst and work 115 Red Sox games each season.

The length and other terms of the contract were not released.

Remy, a former Boston second baseman, has worked more than 3,900 Red Sox games during his broadcast career.

He missed numerous games in recent years while battling health issues, including lung cancer. He also took time off while dealing with the legal problems of his son, Jared, who is serving a life term in prison after pleading guilty in 2014 to the murder of his girlfriend, Jennifer Martel.

