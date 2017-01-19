Rhode Island Chapter of the Women’s March on Washington heads to DC

(WPRI) — On Friday morning, hundreds from the Rhode Island Chapter of the Women’s March on Washington will be getting into buses to drive to Washington D.C. for the Women’s March one day later. A member of the group stated that even though they won’t be present at the inauguration, they will be watching what happens in the Trump’s presidency closely.

“The numbers of people that will be there, I think will make a statement,” said Brenda Santos, one of the participants from RI.

Chapters from all 50 states are planning to gather on the National Mall for the march to stand up for all human rights Saturday.

“There were a lot of things that came out of this election. A lot of racism, a lot of bigotry, misogyny, xenophobia, so I think that we’re standing up for everyone who may not have a voice,” stated Santos.

The Women’s March on Washington is not a protest, Rhode Island Coordinator Nancy Rafi explained to Eyewitness News earlier this week. According to Rafi, the driving force is for people to come together as a voice for equality and acceptance.

After the march, Santos said the group’s work will continue by rallying their congressional leaders to fight on the local level for their issues.

“We’re going to pay attention, we’re going to be vigilant about any outcome of this election,” she stated.

Other Rhode Islanders made the journey to be present at the ceremony on Friday to show support for the president-elect.

Chairman of the RI Republican Party Brandon Bell, called the atmosphere electric. “This is such a great experience, once in a lifetime,” he said.

Honorary Chairman Joe Trillo was also present. “I’m just very excited to see the direction change in our country and I’m sure that’s what he promised and that’s what he’s going to do.”

In Providence, the Rhode Island Women’s Solidarity Rally to take place on January 21, as well.