Sen. Warren wages on AFC Championship

WASHINGTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has made a friendly wager with a Republican colleague on the outcome of Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

In a news release, Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey said he and Warren have put up cases of beer. If the Patriots win, Toomey will send Warren a case of Penn Pilsner from Pittsburgh. Warren will send Toomey a case of Sam Adams should the Steelers prove victorious.

Warren said she’s confidence the Patriots “will get the job done this weekend.”

“The Pats are bunch of champions through and through, and I’m looking forward to celebrating another trip to the Super Bowl with all of Patriots Nation,” Warren said.

Despite playing in Foxboro, Toomey said the Steelers were “prepared to extract revenge on their AFC nemesis.”

“Pittsburgh is primed to climb the stairway to seven,” Toomey said.