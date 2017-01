EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is set to join hundreds of thousands of women across the country for a march on Washington.

The march is scheduled for the day after Donald Trump takes office.

Senator Whitehouse says he’s willing to fight back any attempts that will undermine the progress that has been made to have equal pay for equal work.

Locally, a rally is scheduled on the lawn of the Rhode Island State House on Saturday.