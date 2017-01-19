State fixes glitch that affected Rhode Islanders’ unemployment benefits

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A computer glitch is affecting unemployment insurance benefits for dozens of Rhode Islanders, Call 12 for Action has learned.

The coding error was discovered last Thursday and has already been corrected, according to Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the state Department of Labor and Training.

“By Tuesday of this week, we had it fixed,” Healey said. “Every one of those unemployment insurance claimants who’s depending on that money is going to be paid. It will probably be two days later than normal, but they’ll absolutely be paid.”

If you receive unemployment insurance benefits in Rhode Island, you have to upload a resume to the EmployRI database within six consecutive weeks of collection. If you don’t, the state can suspend your payments.

Faulty coding caused a “communication error” between two systems, according to Healey.

“Their names were not getting flagged as having posted their resumes,” he explained. “And so they didn’t get paid the day they should have been paid.”

The DLT said payments were stalled for about sixty people.