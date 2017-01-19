Trial delayed again for 38 Studios

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The trial for the failed video game company founded by former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling has been delayed again.

The judge is working to re-schedule the trial, which has been delayed since the lawsuit was filed in 2012.

The reason for the delay is not clear but the trial was originally scheduled to begin next Monday.

The state claims the defendants, which included Curt Schilling, withheld information when putting the deal together.

38 Studios received 75 million dollars in loan guarantees.

First Southwest is the only remaining defendant in the case.